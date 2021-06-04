Dora Factory (DORA) Price Reaches $10.41 on Major Exchanges

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, Dora Factory has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $16.25 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for approximately $10.41 or 0.00027512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00078646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.30 or 0.01021308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,862.13 or 0.10210799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00053911 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.