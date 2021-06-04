Douglas Cole Sells 350,000 Shares of American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Stock

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) CEO Douglas Cole sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $784,000.00.

Shares of ABML traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.06. 2,645,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,290,133. American Battery Metals Co. has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69.

Get American Battery Metals alerts:

American Battery Metals Company Profile

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.