Douglas Cole Sells 350,000 Shares of American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Stock

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) CEO Douglas Cole sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $784,000.00.
Shares of ABML traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.06. 2,645,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,290,133. American Battery Metals Co. has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69.
American Battery Metals Company Profile
