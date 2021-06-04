Dovu 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.33 Million (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Dovu has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dovu has a market capitalization of $13.84 million and $2.33 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dovu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00078048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.71 or 0.01005195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.76 or 0.09799535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00051951 BTC.

Dovu Profile

DOV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.