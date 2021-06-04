DoYourTip Trading Up 12% Over Last 7 Days (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular exchanges. DoYourTip has a market cap of $577,210.27 and approximately $14,691.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00121491 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002412 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.47 or 0.00899732 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

