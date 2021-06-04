DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Holdings Lessened by SherpaCapital LLC

SherpaCapital LLC trimmed its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726,810 shares during the period. DraftKings comprises 57.3% of SherpaCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SherpaCapital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of DraftKings worth $39,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,410,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock worth $55,521,269 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,808,246. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.