Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Trading Up 0.4%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.72. Approximately 2,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRUNF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dream Unlimited from $27.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Unlimited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

