Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCT. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of -359.36. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,875,881.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,765 shares of company stock worth $7,953,907 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accenture plc purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,090,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,116 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,546 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chubb Ltd bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $98,146,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

