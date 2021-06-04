Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.08 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00068594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00299608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00238894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.27 or 0.01168134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,458.91 or 0.99840988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

