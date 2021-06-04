Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Reaches Market Cap of $10.88 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00068594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00299608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00238894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.27 or 0.01168134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,458.91 or 0.99840988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

