DuckDaoDime Price Reaches $16.32 on Major Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.32 or 0.00044368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $16.93 million and approximately $649,026.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00067787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00296185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00235179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.68 or 0.01132885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,869.63 or 1.00242748 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,483,382 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,174 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

