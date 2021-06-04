Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $11,690,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.79. 34,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.