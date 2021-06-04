Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Posts Earnings Results

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.00 million, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

