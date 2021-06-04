DXdao (DXD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.17 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, DXdao has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $16.10 million and $1.17 million worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can now be bought for approximately $326.47 or 0.00887914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00121237 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002456 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.