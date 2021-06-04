Dynamic 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,060.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002877 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $16.62 million and $9,060.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,558.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.82 or 0.07353428 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $684.40 or 0.01822229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.68 or 0.00489043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00177822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.88 or 0.00779802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.95 or 0.00468473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.88 or 0.00423024 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

