Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $464.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce $464.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $459.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $468.75 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $428.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,589 shares of company stock worth $6,532,094. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $146.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.35. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $153.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.