Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Position Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,589 shares of company stock worth $6,532,094. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Shares of EXP opened at $146.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $153.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

