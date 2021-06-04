EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 36,345 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PubMatic as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

PUBM opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.78. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

