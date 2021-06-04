EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hibbett Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after acquiring an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 869,609 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $316,341.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $864,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $864,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

