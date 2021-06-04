Earnbase (ENB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,064.00

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Earnbase coin can now be bought for approximately $7.45 or 0.00020342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Earnbase has a market capitalization of $904,467.61 and approximately $2,064.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com . The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

