Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.17. Earthstone Energy posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.25. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.