Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $128.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.99. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

