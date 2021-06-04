EasyFi 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.11 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for $5.05 or 0.00013810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and $1.11 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

