eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. eBay accounts for 2.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 123,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.10. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

