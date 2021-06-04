eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.89

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.89 and last traded at $65.18, with a volume of 263025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

Get eBay alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in eBay by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.