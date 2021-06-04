eBoost Market Cap Achieves $10.16 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and approximately $110.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.33 or 0.00487325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000232 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000119 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

