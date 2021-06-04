ECOSC Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (ECU)

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded 26% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 1:00 AM ET on June 4th. One ECOSC coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOSC has a market capitalization of $146,595.32 and approximately $219.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ECOSC has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00079046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00024986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.73 or 0.00998004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,859.12 or 0.10250589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00052026 BTC.

ECOSC Profile

ECOSC (CRYPTO:ECU) is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. ECOSC’s official message board is medium.com/@ecosc . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here . ECOSC’s official website is www.ecosc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

ECOSC Coin Trading

