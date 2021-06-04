EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.63. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$5.62, with a volume of 10,475 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 20.30 and a current ratio of 21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$321.51 million and a P/E ratio of -98.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.82.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

