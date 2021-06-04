Edgeware (EDG) Hits Market Cap of $60.47 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $60.47 million and $926,390.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

