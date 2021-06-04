Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

