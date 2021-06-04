Egretia Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.09 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, Egretia has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Egretia has a market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00078189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00024304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.01012689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.85 or 0.10146794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00051868 BTC.

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

