Elaina Shekhter Sells 1,023 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $496,155.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Elaina Shekhter sold 3,827 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total value of $1,837,074.81.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $7.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $482.30. The stock had a trading volume of 239,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,527. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $447.81. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.70 and a 1 year high of $490.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

