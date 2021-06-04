Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,819 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.