Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (EPA:EDF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €11.55 ($13.58). Electricité de France shares last traded at €11.38 ($13.39), with a volume of 1,680,604 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Electricité de France and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €11.74.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.