Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $174.54 million and $304,170.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000165 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,869,532,080 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

