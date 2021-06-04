Electrum Dark Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $81.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $8,759.12 and approximately $81.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electrum Dark Profile

ELD is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

