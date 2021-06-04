Elementis’ (EMNSF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMNSF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elementis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EMNSF stock remained flat at $$2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91. Elementis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.11.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

