Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will report sales of $6.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.68 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $5.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $27.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $27.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,544 shares of company stock valued at $48,331,546. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY opened at $202.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $194.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

