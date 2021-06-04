Ellery Roberts Buys 22,200 Shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) Stock

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) Director Ellery Roberts bought 22,200 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,375,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,337.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of 1847 Goedeker stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.66. 24,713,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 667.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.

