Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.07

Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and traded as low as $27.80. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 2,301 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $358.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 46.48%. The business had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Ellomay Capital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ellomay Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $3,214,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ellomay Capital by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 188,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 53,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of TalavÃ¡n, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

