Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.55. Eltek shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 230,745 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of -2.65.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.
About Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)
Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.
