Elysian (ELY) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Elysian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Elysian has a market cap of $248,128.30 and $1.17 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elysian has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00078798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.81 or 0.01006077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,669.87 or 0.09877178 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00052427 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

