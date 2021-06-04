eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $19,428.95 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 5,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $19,428.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 655,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,808.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ltd Ginola sold 25,100 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $92,870.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Ltd Ginola sold 500,000 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $1,615,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ltd Ginola sold 16,072 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $39,858.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Ltd Ginola sold 14,724 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $36,073.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ltd Ginola sold 40,798 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $99,547.12.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ltd Ginola sold 72,527 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $195,822.90.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ltd Ginola sold 66,745 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $171,534.65.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ltd Ginola sold 1,807 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $6,035.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. eMagin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $258.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 59.24%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eMagin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eMagin by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMAN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

