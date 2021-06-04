Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 45.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and $1.04 million worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00015088 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,505,554 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.