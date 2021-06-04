Emirex Token (EMRX) 1-Day Volume Hits $448,595.00

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Emirex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emirex Token has a market cap of $13.84 million and $448,595.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00078732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00024825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.47 or 0.01024746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.23 or 0.10254208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00052821 BTC.

About Emirex Token

EMRX is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Emirex Token Coin Trading

