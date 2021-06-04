Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Hits $0.0501 on Major Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $22.33 million and $175,014.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00302273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00249834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.61 or 0.01160550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,190.05 or 1.00000702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.