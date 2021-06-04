Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Trading Down 1.1%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.44 and last traded at $82.77. Approximately 610,872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 485,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.52.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.