Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,144 shares during the period. Encore Capital Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECPG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,727. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

