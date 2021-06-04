Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Grupo Santander raised shares of Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Endesa to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ELEZY traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

