Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Down 4.9%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 87,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,666,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. Endo International’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after acquiring an additional 549,953 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,546,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Endo International by 14,744.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 132,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

