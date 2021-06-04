Enghouse Systems’ (ENGH) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENGH. CIBC decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$71.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of ENGH stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,799. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of C$51.53 and a 52-week high of C$80.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 28.92.

In related news, Director Pierre Lassonde purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.23 per share, with a total value of C$344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$344,500.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

